BJP Accuses AAP of Violating Juvenile Justice Act in Controversial Video Featuring Children on Social Media

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a video showcasing children supporting AAP for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections posted on the social media platform X and called it a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and, the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He said that AAP has used children for dirty politics.

"If anyone has learnt to use the children of Delhi for dirty politics, then it is Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi Marlena. Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena have pushed our innocent children into politics by uploading their videos. This is a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and secondly, the guidelines of the Election Commission of India state that there should be no statements of children, there should be no presence of them, and there should be no such activities... This 'X' post should be removed immediately but Arvind Kejriwal has still not removed this post..." said the BJP leader.

Notably, a video was posted by Chief Minister Atishi on X on December 29. The video showed children saying "Abki Baar Kejriwal," which was later reposted by former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party came out heavily against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi by putting up posters outside the BJP Delhi office targeting the 10-year rule of AAP.

In their posters, the BJP called the AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain as "Bhrashtaachaar Ke Tees Maar Khaan" (Master of Corruption).

The BJP in their poster accused Kejriwal of making huge amounts of money through the alleged liquor scam by allegedly increasing the margin of liquor contractors from 5 percent to 125 percent.

The BJP also slammed Manish Sisodia, stating that he, being the education minister, went to jail in the 'liquor scam' while the education minister. BJP also accused him of implementing the liquor policy by holding secret meetings with industrialists.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025; however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. (ANI)