BJP Accuses AAP of Mismanagement and Misusing Taxpayer Money Amid Protests in Delhi and Punjab

New Delhi: BJP's National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the ruling Aam Admi Party of misusing the taxpayer's money.

At a press conference in the National Capital, Trivedi said, "...Delhi government's dependence on money granted by the central government has increased 3 times in comparison to 2014-15... They (AAP) have pushed Delhi people into a disastrous situation through their mismanagement and by misusing the taxpayers' money..."

"...Wherever they (are in power), they create a situation of Aapda (disaster). You can go and check in Punjab, a full-fledged state. Where is the investment in Punjab standing as of now compared to the last three years?"

On Saturday, a group of women said to be from Punjab staged a protest outside the residence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress unit of Punjab also staged a protest against the AAP here.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal's statement on the water situation in the city and alleged that he was lying.

"Arvind Kejriwal has lied once again today. The situation regarding the water supply in Delhi is concerning. Many residents who are living their lives peacefully are now disturbed by the exorbitant water bills they have been receiving, which amount to lakhs. Kejriwal has announced that the people should wait for elections and not clear these bills," Sachdeva said addressing the media.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal said that his government had been providing free water to the people for ten years.

"Our government in Delhi has been providing free water to people for the last 10 years. More than 12 lakh families get 0 water bills. But after I went to jail, I don't know what these people did," Kejriwal told reporters.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)