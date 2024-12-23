BJP Accuses AAP of Failing Promises After 10 Years in Power in Delhi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing to deliver on its promises during their decade-long rule in the National Capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held in 2025.

"The people of Delhi are more eager for change than even the BJP itself... BJP workers are always active on the ground. We are fully prepared for upcoming elections," Sehrawat told ANI on Monday.

Responding to a query, Sehrawat said, "The AAP government made numerous promises before coming to power ten years ago. These included pensions for widows, ration cards, and a new health policy. None of these have been successfully implemented even after a decade."

She further alleged, "The streets and drainage systems are in poor condition, garbage piles are visible everywhere, and today, Delhi has become synonymous with pollution. The water is contaminated, and electricity bills are exorbitant. In such circumstances, the people of Delhi feel betrayed."

"When the elections take place, the people of Delhi will give their verdict," she added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released an 'Aarop Patra' (charge sheet) against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and his government in the national capital.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, and other party leaders were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said, "These are the same people who brought Anna Hazare forward and led movements against Congress's corruption, only to set new standards of corruption themselves."

"They promised to make Delhi's schools world-class, yet over 2,00,000 students are still deprived of education. They assured 24/7 access to clean and free water, but thousands of families are forced to buy water from tankers at their own expense. They pledged free clinics and large hospitals, yet today 70% of patients must seek treatment in private hospitals. The AQI once crossed 1,200 and still remains above 500. They vowed to make Delhi corruption-free, but eight ministers, one MP, and 15 MLAs from their party have already been to jail," he alleged.

In response, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP's 'Aarop Patra'.

"The BJP has no agenda for the elections. They should tell the people of Delhi what they have accomplished in the past five years. The AAP has done significant work for Delhiites in areas such as electricity, water, women's safety during travel, roads, and many other initiatives," Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are expected in early 2025. (ANI)