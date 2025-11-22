Bihar Cabinet: JD-U's Ashok Choudhary gets Rural Works dept, Panchayati Raj to RLM's Deepak Prakash

Patna: After the distribution of the portfolios among the 26 Ministers of Nitish Kumar's new government in Bihar, some of the Ministers took charge of their respective offices on Saturday.

Among the first to take charge was Ashok Choudhary, a close confidante of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He has been assigned the Rural Works Department, a key Ministry responsible for rural road construction and development in the state.

After assuming responsibility, Minister Choudhary said, "The Rural Works Department directly serves the people. Ensuring the timely completion of road construction will be our top priority."

He also reacted to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary being given the Home Ministry department, saying that he is young and energetic and will work effectively against crime.

He emphasised that the Chief Minister made the decision after careful consideration.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Upendra Kushwaha's son Deepak Prakash also takes charge amid controversy.

Deepak Prakash, son of veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, also assumed office on Saturday. He has been appointed as the Panchayati Raj Minister.

His appointment has stirred controversy because he is neither an MLA nor an MLC, yet has been inducted into the Cabinet under the Rashtriya Lok Morcha quota.

Opposition parties and critics have accused the Bihar government of promoting dynastic politics.

Before taking charge, Deepak Prakash had a heated exchange with reporters in Patna.

When asked about dynastic politics, he responded that such questions should be asked of his father Upendra Kushwaha.

After assuming office, Deepak Prakash expressed gratitude and highlighted the importance of grassroots governance.

He said, "Panchayati Raj plays a crucial role in India's political and democratic system. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve. I will fulfill my responsibilities and work to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and democracy."

Rashtriya Lok Morcha contested on six seats in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election and managed to win four seats, including Prakash's mother, Snehlata Kushwaha.

--IANS