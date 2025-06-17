Bihar: AAP protests in Patna, vows to contest all 243 seats

Patna, June 17 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest demonstration in Bihar’s Patna on Tuesday, and promised that the party will contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

AAP leaders, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, held a sit-in protest at Gardanibagh, Patna, raising issues concerning the treatment of Bihari migrants in Delhi and alleged injustices under BJP rule.

Addressing the media persons in Patna, Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of demolishing homes, huts, and shops of Bihari families who have been living in Delhi for decades.

"Bulldozers are being run on the houses of people from Bihar who have been living in Delhi for 40 to 50 years. Despite our repeated requests, the demolitions continue," Singh claimed.

He urged the people of Bihar to respond politically: “Those who are chasing Biharis out of Delhi, chase them out of Bihar in the elections. Before elections, the BJP used to stay in those very huts and make promises of housing. Now the same people’s homes are being demolished.”

He called upon Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders in Bihar to speak up for the rights of Bihari migrants facing eviction in Delhi.

“Those who talk of friendship and alliance should raise their voice for our people’s dignity. Biharis, UPites, and Purvanchalis were once even called Bangladeshis. We raised this issue in Parliament and will now take this fight to every village in Bihar.”

In a bold declaration, Sanjay Singh confirmed that AAP will contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

“The fight for self-respect will now be taken to every doorstep, every booth. We will contest on all 243 seats of Bihar,” Singh said.

