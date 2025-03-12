Baseless allegations: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta hits back at Atishi over her criticism

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition of the House, Atishi, over her criticism of his conduct in running the Assembly proceedings.

In his reply to Atishi, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "At the outset, let me reiterate that these are baseless allegations which seem to have been made more due to political considerations rather than facts."

"I have repeatedly clarified that my decision to keep out the members whom the House had suspended was strictly as per our Rule 277 read with the definition of 'precincts. ' The definition explains in detail the area covered under precincts and includes 'approaches'. Further, it also empowers the Speaker to declare 'such other places' as he may from time to time specify. I am surprised that instead of apologising for you and your party members' disruptive behaviour, you are finding fault with my lawful directions," he said.

Gupta asserted that the floor time is definitely allotted as per party strength. "

However, kindly bear in mind that the time would also be determined depending on the members present in the House. The opposition members were not present on three days owing to their suspension," he said.

"Finally, I would like to assure you that I intend to run the House strictly as per our Rules, Constitutional provisions, and parliamentary conventions. However, unparliamentary conduct by any member shall be dealt with strictly. I am sure you would appreciate my stand and cooperate in the smooth running of the House. We owe this to the people of Delhi who have sent us to this august House," he emphasized.

Atishi wrote a strongly worded letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta, calling for a fair and impartial approach to the proceedings.

In the letter, Atishi condemned the conduct of the previous legislative session, accusing the Speaker of fostering a biased environment that sidelined the opposition. She highlighted several incidents of unfair treatment, urging the Speaker to address these concerns to restore democratic norms in the House. (ANI)