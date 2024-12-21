Atishi Lauds Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, Celebrates Students’ Achievements in the Arts

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday lauded the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence scheme calling it a matter of pride and joy.

Talking to the reporters here, Atishi said that the scheme has been implemented with a dream to ensure that students from poor families get proper education.

"It is a moment of pride and joy for us that the Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence scheme was implemented with a dream to ensure that students from poor families get proper education. Students of government schools are performing very well in the field of arts, I invite everyone to attend the 'Lehar Exhibition 2024'," she said.

In a post on X, she also praised the arts work displayed in the Lehar Exhibition said that the students of SoSE have proven that their artistic talent knows no bounds.

"From mesmerizing music and captivating dance to stunning paintings and thought-provoking installations, the works of art displayed at 'Lehar'--an art exhibition by the students of Delhi's Govt Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE) have proven that their artistic talent knows no bounds. 10 years ago when govt schools did not have desks, drinking water or clean toilets, who could imagined that we would have 'Performing and Visual Arts' Schools of Specialised Excellence that would be producing world class artistes! This is the visionary leadership that @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodia have brought to Delhi!" she posted on X.

Notably, the Delhi government has established 31 Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSEs), of which 30 SoSE were renamed after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship for the higher education of Dalit students.

Kejriwal stated that under this scholarship scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses of Dalit students after they gain admission to top universities across the world. Government employees from the Dalit community can also avail of this scholarship.

Addressing a public event, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to ensure that no person from the Dalit community is deprived of higher education, for this, I am announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship. Now any student from the Dalit community who wants to study in top universities across the world, the Delhi government will bear their expenses after the admission of the students...This scholarship will also be applicable to government employees from the Dalit community."

He added that this scholarship is a response to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar.

"We are giving an answer to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar by announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship," he said.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha, reportedly said, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have gotten heaven for seven lives."

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar. (ANI)