Atishi Criticizes Modi for Failing to Credit Rs 2,500 to Women's Accounts as Promised

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "jumla" gaurantee that Rs 2 500 would be credited into bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the BJP government's Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Despite PM's promise, she said no concrete steps were taken to roll out the scheme.

"PM Narendra Modi had promised the women of Delhi that on 8 March, the first instalment of Rs 2500 will be given... Not only have they not given the money, they have not even issued the parameters of the scheme, the how and when of the registration process has also not been decided. They formed a four-member committee yesterday, and everyone knows that when something needs to be sidelined, a committee is formed to look into it. It is clear that Modi ji's guarantee turned out to be a 'jumla'..."

Atishi also took to social media X on Saturday to post, "Modi ji had promised during the Delhi elections that on Women's Day, Rs 2,500 will be deposited in the account of every woman in Delhi. He had called it 'Modi's guarantee'. Today is 8th March--neither money was deposited nor has the registration started. Only a four-member committee has been set up. After digging a mountain, a mouse came out."

She further accused the BJP-led government of misleading women, stating, "Was this Modi ji's guarantee? The BJP government in Delhi has proven that Modi's guarantee was a 'jumla. ' This is just the beginning; all promises made in their Sankalp Patra will also turn out to be false."

The Delhi Government on Saturday approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a Rs 5,100 crore yearly scheme aimed at empowering women in the capital.(ANI)