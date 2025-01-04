Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes BJP Over Dargah Excavations, Questions Chadar Offering by PM Modi

Hyderabad: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a chadar to to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah by the Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju , AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that nothing is going to happen by sending a chadar, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sangh Parivar and their organisations in the whole country have been moving court demanding the excavation of dargahs and mosques.

"BJP, Sangh Parivar and their organisations in the whole country are going to the court that there should be digging here and there. They are saying this is not a mosque; that is not a dargah... If the Prime Minister wants, all this will stop. For the last ten years, there has been a BJP government and Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister... Conflict has erupted over more than 7 mosques and dargahs in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is in power and from where the Prime Minister is an MP. Nothing is going to happen by sending a chadar..." said Owaisi.

Reacting to China building two counties in Ladakh, Owaisi said, "The centre is scared of China. They just need money from China for investment."

Speaking on Sambhal violence, Owaisi said, "The administration there is openly opposing a particular community. You need to ensure justice and not oppress them. Is there any permit granted to establish police check post."

Earlier in the day, Rijiju offered a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. He called himself "fortunate" for visiting Dargah and gave out PM Modi's message of "brotherhood."

"We are fortunate to come here. We have brought the chadar on behalf of PM Modi. I also read the message of PM Modi that we all, with an intent of brotherhood, will work for our society, country and world peace. We sought blessings here..." said Kiren Rijiju while speaking to reporters.

On Friday, Kiren Rijiju visited the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi to offer his prayers.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha. Jamal Siddiqui also offered the chadar at the Dargah. He said that he is there with PM Modi's message of brotherhood and for peace in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to offer at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti--the 13th-century Sufi saint. (ANI)