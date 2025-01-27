Arvind Kejriwal's Governance Praised by AAP MP Sushil Gupta, BJP Accused of Copying

New Delhi: Haryana AAP chief and party MP Sushil Gupta ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto release, praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting his governance model and accusing the BJP of copying AAP's initiatives.

Gupta said Kejriwal delivers on promises and runs the government efficiently while providing essential services.

"...Across the country, Arvind Kejriwal is a leader who does what he says. He provided free electricity and free water, he improved the quality of schools and hospitals, he provided free bus travel to women...Arvind Kejriwal is a leader who runs Delhi Government for profit and provides facilities to people as well. BJP is copying Arvind Kejriwal and saying that they would provide the same in Delhi. They have governments in several states but they never provided it anywhere," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 today.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar constituency, Harish Khurana, criticized AAP over unfulfilled promises from its previous manifestos.

"They should tell the truth about the manifestos they released in the last 10 years. They had said that Yamuna would be cleaned, what happened to that promise? Delhi has become the most polluted capital. People are not getting water...BJP is coming to power into Delhi...," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)