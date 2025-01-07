Arvind Kejriwal Confident of AAP Victory as Delhi Polls Announced for February 5

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday exuded confidence in winning the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that with full strength and enthusiasm, AAP workers are ready for the polls.

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

"The date of the election has been announced. All the workers are ready to enter the fray with full strength and enthusiasm. You are our biggest strength. This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that the AAP has done all the preparations for the election.

"The people of Delhi have been waiting for this and I am happy that people will bring back Arvind Kejriwal Govt to power. AAP has done all the preparations for the election. Names of all the 70 candidates of the party have been announced. We are absolutely ready for the election," Rai said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar exuded confidence in winning the Delhi assembly polls.

"The Aam Aadmi Party always stays amongst the people and works for the people, so we are fully prepared for the elections. The public has given a lot of support to the Aam Aadmi Party and we hope that the blessings of God and the people of Delhi will remain with us," she said.

Meanwhile, New Delhi assembly constituency candidate Parvesh Verma congratulated the people of Delhi and ECI for the beginning of the festival of democracy.

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and ECI for the beginning of the festival of democracy...Everyone should go and cast their votes. EVM is an excuse for Arvind Kejriwal. The leaders of the INDI alliance talk about EVMs where they know they are going to lose. BJP is going to form its government next month," Verma said.

BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat, while Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The final voter list published on January 6 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)