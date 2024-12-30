Arvind Kejriwal Applauds Haryana Govt's Ex-Gratia Hike for Fallen Soldiers' Families

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed Chief Minister Nayab Saini led Haryana government's decision to increase ex-gratia amount for families of fallen soldiers, saying that it's encouraging to see other parties adopting AAP's initiatives.

Notably, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that the ex-gratia amount for families of army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who die in the line of duty has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Kejriwal pointed out that the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab are already giving financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the kin Of Armymen and CRPF and urged other state governments to do the same.



In a post on X, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, "It is our responsibility to honor the martyrdom of our soldiers and take care of their families. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and Punjab gives a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of every martyr, so that their families do not face any difficulties in the future. I am glad that other parties are also learning from our work and adopting it. This should be implemented across the entire country."

Addressing a press conference, CM Saini on Sunday said, "It has been decided to increase the ex-gratia amount for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who give supreme sacrifice from 50 lakhs to 1 crore. It was also decided to increase the monthly pension of Rs 15 thousand to 20 thousand rupees for the Matribhasha Satyagrahi of1957." (ANI)