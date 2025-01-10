Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP-Led Vote Fraud and Calls for Election Officer's Suspension in New Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, claiming in a press conference that the local election officer has "surrendered to the BJP" and is aiding in fraudulent activities.

Speaking about the alleged vote fraud, Kejriwal said, "The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP. He is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP... The ECI has assured us that they will not allow all these practices to happen and strict action will be taken... The local DEO and ERO should be suspended."

Kejriwal also highlighted an alarming number of fake applications for the cancellation of votes. "In New Delhi Assembly constituency, from 15 December to 7 January, in 22 days, 5,500 applications have come for cancellation of votes... These applications are fake... A big scam is going on... In the last fifteen days, 13,000 applications have come," he said, stressing that the people listed in these applications denied submitting them.

Addressing the issue of rising crime in Delhi, Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government, blaming it for turning the city into the "crime capital."

"Delhi has been made the crime capital by the BJP-led central government and Amit Shah. Robbery, dacoity, and gang wars are happening openly. People are feeling unsafe. The BJP and the central government have no concern for the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He assured citizens that if AAP forms the next government, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be given funds to hire private security guards for their areas. "Our goal is not to replace the police," he added.

On the Purvanchal issue, Kejriwal responded to BJP's attempts to divide the community. "The BJP has become a protest party. I can put up a tent outside my house for them. There is no one more deceitful and hypocritical than them.

Yesterday, I went to the Election Commission to file a complaint that the BJP is splitting the votes of Purvanchali and Dalit communities. JP Nadda himself called the people of Purvanchal Rohingyas in Parliament," Kejriwal stated.

He stressed AAP's support for Purvanchal communities, adding, "We give the most tickets to Purvanchal people. We have done the most work in slum areas. The BJP hasn't done anything."

Kejriwal accused the BJP of focusing on irrelevant issues rather than addressing the real concerns of the people. " BJP cannot create any issue. All the issues they are raising are backfiring. From morning to evening, they are me. Talk about the country and Delhi, unemployment is at its worst. They are not concerned about children and employment, which is why no one is giving them votes," Kejriwal said. (ANI)