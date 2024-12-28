Arvind Kejriwal Accused of Fraud Over Welfare Schemes: BJP Leader Manjinder Sirsa Raises Allegations

New Delhi: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday accused former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of committing "fraud" with data collection through the party's recent welfare schemes.

Sirsa linked the alleged fraud to the Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani Yojna, claiming that these schemes were being misused like the liquor scam.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa said, "The way Arvind Kejriwal is doing fraud by collecting data, just like the liquor scam (through schemes like Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani Yojna). It is their (AAP) government and it was advertised in the newspapers quoting Atishi that 'we don't have any such scheme' Collecting data and withdrawing people's money via OTP, is this the task he is left with? Still, AAP wants the LG to remain silent?"

"An investigation will be done. People are going to government hospitals because they are not able to get free treatment worth Rs 5 Lakhs in private hospitals in Delhi. Kejriwal, after running the government for 10 years, deceives the people by making them fill out fake forms. All those schemes by PM Modi that Kejriwal has not allowed to be implemented yet, will be implemented in Delhi. BJP will come to power in Delhi, said Sirsa.

Sirsa highlighted a recent newspaper advertisement quoting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, that reportedly denied the existence of such schemes.

He alleged that Kejriwal's government was collecting data and withdrawing money from people's accounts via OTPs, questioning the integrity of these actions.

Sirsa further accused the AAP government of deceiving the public by making them fill out "fake forms" for schemes that were ultimately not genuine.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP of wanting to stop the welfare schemes of the AAP government and took a swipe at the ruling party at the Centre over the probe by Delhi LG into a collection of "personal details" regarding Aam Aadmi Party's proposed 'Mahila Samman Yojana.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister, said the BJP is nervous over the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' scheme and the proposed 'Sanjeeveni' scheme as lakhs of people have registered already.

While 'Mahila Samman Yojana' entails paying Rs 2100 to women above 18 years of age, the proposed Sanjeevni Yojana provides free health treatment to senior citizens.

"I had said that after winning the election, we would give Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people registered for them already. This made the BJP nervous, many BJP leaders told me that to forget about winning, the BJP's deposit would be forfeited in many places. First, they sent their goons, then sent the police and uprooted the registration camp, today they have ordered a fake investigation that there will be an investigation. What will be investigated?" he asked.

"We had made an election announcement that if we win the election, we will implement it. I am happy that with this step BJP has made it clear why they are contesting the election. Today they have said that if you vote for them, they will not implement the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They will stop free travel for women in buses, they will stop your free electricity, free water, mohalla clinics, free treatment and free education. BJP is contesting the election to stop everything," he added.

Delhi is expected to face assembly polls early next year. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena calling for an investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed Rs 2,100 monthly allowance scheme for women, alleging potential misuse.

The LG has initiated inquiry into the allegations that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of residents of Delhi in the name of registration for Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

Kejriwal attacked BJP and said it was banking on the complaint filed by a Congress leader.

"The situation of the BJP is such that they are pleading in front of the Congress party to save them. BJP itself did not have the courage to complain but got Sandeep Dikshit to complain. Both of them want to stop AAP. I am ready to go to jail again for you. Is the country their ancestral property? Why are they not stopping the one who is distributing money, openly asking for votes in return?" he asked.

With AAP launching a drive to enrol people for the schemes, Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' and said no such scheme has been officially notified.

Following the notice, the BJP accused Kejriwal of engaging in "digital fraud." Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that BJP exerted pressure on Delhi government officials.

"These notifications are false. We will take action against officials responsible for issuing them," she said. (ANI)