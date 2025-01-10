Amit Shah and JP Nadda Strategize for Delhi Elections 2025 in Core BJP Meeting

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived at the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda for a crucial core committee meeting, as the party gears up for the upcoming Delhi Election in 2025.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda) held a meeting with the Delhi Assembly Election Management Committee at the state BJP office and reviewed the party's organisational arrangements given the upcoming Assembly election and guided the party members.

Delhi State BJP President Virendraa Sachdev, Election In-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, Co-Election In-charge Atul Garg (MP), Co-In-charge Alka Gurjar, State Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana, MP Harsh Malhotra and MP Manoj Tiwari were also present in this meeting, according to a statement from the party.

Nadda first held a meeting with the Delhi Election Conducting Committee (Chunav Sanchalan Samiti) of BJP and then held a meeting of different departments of election management and took stock of the election preparations of the party.

Giving important instructions to the officials in view of the elections, Nadda called upon them to ensure the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly Elections, the release stated.

Nadda asked the members of the State BJP Election Conducting Committee and Election Management Committee to further improve the arrangements of the party.

The party president said that this Delhi Assembly election is an opportunity to choose between "Arvind Kejriwal's lies and corruption" and "BJP's truth and development."

He said that the people of Delhi have made up their minds to get rid of Arvind "Kejriwal's AAP-da." "I have full faith that the great people of Delhi will choose truth and development in this election and will free Delhi from AAP-da," Nadda said, as per the statement.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)