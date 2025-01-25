Alka Lamba Slams Kejriwal, Calls AAP Alliance Huge Mistake

New Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, saying that they made a "huge mistake" in allying with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She further accused Kejriwal of "insulting" former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, demanding an apology from him.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) insulted Sheila Dikshit and Manmohan Singh. Now, he says in the interview that Manmohan Singh was the most honest Prime Minister. He should apologise to Dr Singh's wife. You were begging Congress for an alliance. We made a huge mistake by allying with you on seven seats and supporting you during the Lok Sabha elections," Lamba, who is Ca ongress candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, told ANI.

Daring him to leave the INDIA bloc, Lamba alleged that he had given all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "If Arvind Kejriwal has guts, he should announce that he is leaving the INDIA alliance. Congress party is standing strong with 100 MPs and Arvind Kejriwal is the one who gave all the seven seats to BJP," she added.

This comes after AAP on Saturday launched an attack on all opposition players, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labelling them as "dishonest".

The poster released by AAP on its social media handle further intensifies the tensions between the two parties that remain part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

The poster labels Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sandeep Dikshit and Ajay Maken as "dishonest" along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Virendraa Sachdeva, Parvesh Verma, and Ramesh Bidhuri while referring to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal as being "honest".

"Kejriwal's honesty will prevail over all the dishonest people," the poster read.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh went a step further suggesting a link between Anna Hazare's movement and RSS while claiming that AAP is the "B Team" of BJP.

"BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin. There is no difference between them. We are fighting the elections against AAP and BJP. AAP is the B team of the BJP. There is a collusion between AAP and BJP...Who started the Anna Hazare moment? From where did they get inspiration from? RSS was behind this." Ramesh said.

Ramesh further cleared that the INDIA alliance was formed for Lok Sabha elections and has no workings in Delhi Assembly polls. Ramesh lashed out at Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that he became CM by lying.

"The Sheila Dikshit government worked for the development of Delhi. In the past ten years, we saw only 'jumlas' and announcements. Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi by lying," Ramesh said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)