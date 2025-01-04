Alka Lamba Slams AAP & BJP, Positions Congress as Delhi's Only Alternative for 2025 Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on both Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Alka Lamba asserted that her party is the only 'alternative' to tackle issues like pollution, crime, and governance in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Lamba, who has been fielded against CM Atishi from Kalkaji, claimed that her party has the roadmap to fight pollution in Delhi.

"In Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, we are giving benefits to the people of the state. We are giving free bus rides to women, giving Rs 2000-2500 to women. It is going into their bank accounts. Those women will come with their bank account passbooks and show that the Telangana and Karnataka governments are providing them benefits," she said.

"Congress is a 140-year-old party, we have been in power and also been in the opposition. If flyovers were not made by Sheila Dikshit, there would have been jams everywhere in Delhi. The elderly and children are breathing poisonous air. An epidemic is going to happen...We have the roadmap to fight pollution in Delhi," Alka Lamba added.

The Congress candidate further said that the elections in 2015 and 2020 were like a 'wave' and the number of seats AAP got in Delhi, no one could ever get.

"But the result is that today, the air in Delhi is poisonous and we need a permanent solution, not a temporary solution. Delhi has become the capital of crime and we need a permanent solution, not a temporary solution. They just have a temporary solution because their CM is temporary. There is anti-incumbency against BJP and AAP. The only option was Congress party, and will be the Congress party," she said.

She also took a sharp swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of disrespecting women in constitutional positions by calling the Delhi Chief Minister a 'temporary CM'.

"This is my fifth election. In the 30 years of my political life, I never thought that someone would call a person sitting on a constitutional post as 'temporary'...Not a common man but the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called her 'temporary CM'...This is an insult to a woman sitting on a constitutional post and Atishi should respond to this. Arvind Kejriwal decided on his own that he would be the next Chief Minister," Lamba told ANI.

Congress' Alka Lamba is in the electoral fray against incumbent MLA Atishi from the Kalkaji seat. BJP has fielded Ramesh Bidhuri from the seat.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations on each other.

The assembly elections in Delhi are due in February and the dates for the same are expected to be announced in a few days. (ANI)