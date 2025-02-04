Alka Lamba Predicts Arvind Kejriwal's Loss in Delhi Election, Targets AAP Chief

New Delhi: Congress candidate from the Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba on Tuesday lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the AAP chief should prepare himself to go to jail.

Speaking to ANI, Lamba said that AAP is going to lose the Delhi election.

"Arvind Kejriwal should prepare to go to jail. He went to jail, is on bail now, and will go back to jail... he (Arvind Kejriwal) is losing the election from New Delhi," the Congress leader said.

Notably, Lamba is up against Delhi Chief Minister and APP candidate Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri accused AAP's Atishi of spreading false rumours, engaging in hooliganism, and misbehaving with BJP workers. Biduri is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls from Kalkaji against Atishi and Alka Lamba of the Congress.

Bidhuri alleged that Atishi and her workers threatened BJP workers and detained residents, citing an incident where a resident was stopped and detained for two hours. Bidhuri has complained to the police regarding Atishi's behaviour.

"Atishi ji should respect the law and the Constitution. As the Chief Minister, sitting in a constitutional position, her scandalous actions that spread false rumours are inappropriate. If I am contesting in the election, what's wrong with bringing my son and wife to campaign with me? AAP has done nothing in the past five years, especially in Kalkaji. I got to know that the Chief Minister is roaming around Delhi in vehicles with UP license plates, accompanied by thirty or forty people, engaging in hooliganism. We have complained to the police regarding her behaviour," he said.

He further alleged that AAP workers are threatening their workers and residents of Delhi.

"They are threatening our workers, and in Giri Nagar, they forcibly made someone sit inside a car. This kind of conduct is unbecoming of a Chief Minister. Moreover, at midnight, they stopped the car of a resident of Kalkaji and detained him for two hours. He then called the police and managed to free himself from their hooliganism," he added.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. Monday marked the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)