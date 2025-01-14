Alka Lamba Files Nomination from Kalkaji Seat for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

New Delhi: Congress candidate Alka Lamba on Tuesday filed her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly seat for the Delhi Assembly Polls that will be held on February 5.

Lamba is on the electoral battlefield against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) incumbent MLA and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

In the 2015 elections, Alka Lamba contested on AAP ticket and won from Chandni Chowk constituency by a big margin of more than 24 per cent. However, in 2019, she quit the AAP and joined the Congress but was disqualified by the Delhi Assembly Speaker for violating rules for party change.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Lamba again contested from the same seat on the Congress ticket but lost to AAP's candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney by a big margin of more than 50 per cent.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Atishi contested from the Kalkaji seat and defeated the BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a vote margin of more than 10 per cent.

Speaking to the media after filing her nomination, Atishi said, "On the occasion of Makar Sankranti today, I have filed my nomination and I hope that, just as I have received love from the people of Kalkaji before, I will continue to receive the same in the future."

Monday, the Delhi CM held a roadshow with former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

At 43, Atishi became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)