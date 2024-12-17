Akhilesh Yadav Opposes 'One Nation, One Election', Calls It a Threat to Democracy

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday opposed the "One Nation, One Election" bill, alleging that it could pave the way for dictatorship by centralising power and undermining India's democratic system.

Yadav also slammed the proposal for allegedly threatening the federal structure of the country and diminishing the role of states.

Yadav, in a post on X, explained what he claimed to be the undemocratic nature of the concept. "In democratic contexts, the word 'one' itself is undemocratic. Democracy favours plurality. The feeling of 'one' has no place for others. This violates social tolerance. The feeling of 'one' at the individual level gives birth to ego and turns power into dictatorship," he said.



Underlining the potential harm the bill might cause to India's federal structure, the SP President alleged, "The decision of 'One Nation, One Election' will prove fatal for true democracy. It will also deal a big blow to the federal structure of the country. This will eliminate the importance of regional issues, and the public will remain trapped in the illusion of big superficial issues which are beyond their reach."

According to Yadav, the creation of states in India was based on the idea that regions with similar geographical, linguistic, and cultural backgrounds should form a state. "At its core, local to regional concerns were paramount. The idea of 'One Nation, One Election' is a conspiracy to overturn this democratic system itself," he stated.

He also argued that the proposal undermines the Constitution. "In a way, this is also another conspiracy to destroy the Constitution," Yadav further alleged via his X post.

He further expressed concerns that the introduction of the bill could lead to the eventual dissolution of the Rajya Sabha, calling it a step toward autocracy. "Tomorrow, these BJP people will demand the dissolution of the Rajya Sabha as well and will give a new slogan, 'One Nation, One Assembly,' to bring their dictatorship," he claimed.

Yadav further slammed the BJP, suggesting that if the government truly believed in "One Nation, One Election," it should hold elections immediately. "If the BJP feels that 'One Nation, One Election' is a good thing, then why delay? Dissolve the central and state governments and hold elections immediately," he said.

He also accused the BJP of distracting the public from important issues like inflation, unemployment, and health. "Is the issue of 'One Nation, One Election' bigger than inflation, unemployment, joblessness, and disease that the BJP is raising it?" he questioned.

Yadav, via his X post, also urged people to be aware of the implications of the proposal. He called on journalists, party workers, and leaders to educate the public on how the "One Nation, One Election" bill could allegedly lead to dictatorship and the eventual destruction of the Constitution. "It is hoped that the aware people of the country and the state, the journalist friends, and the workers, officers, and leaders of all the parties who are in favor of democracy will go to every village, street, and locality and tell these things to the common people," he added in his X post. (ANI)