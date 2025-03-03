Akash Anand Undeterred After BSP Expulsion: Bahujan Movement is a Fight for Self-Respect

New Delhi: A day after being removed from all BSP party posts, Akash Anand said on Monday that he remained undeterred, drawing strength from the Bahujan Movement's ideals. He added that this struggle is not a career but a fight for the self-respect and self-esteem of marginalized communities.

In a social media post on X, Anand said, "Some people from the opposition party are thinking that my political career is over because of this decision of the party. They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."

He said that, as a true worker of the Bahujan movement, he would continue to devote himself fully to the party and fight for society's rights. He also termed the decision as an emotional one and said the "test is difficult".

"The decision of respected sister Ms. Mayawati ji to relieve me from all the posts of the party is personally emotional for me, but at the same time, it is a big challenge now, the test is difficult, and the fight is long," he said.

Akash Anand said that he learned invaluable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication under Mayawati's leadership, considering these principles not just an idea but a way of life. He also acknowledged that every decision made by Mayawati is binding, and they respect and stand by each one.

"I am a cadre of the most revered sister, Ms. Mayawati ji, and under her leadership, I have learnt unforgettable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication. All these are not just an idea for me but my life's purpose. Every decision of respected sister ji is like a line of stone for me. I respect her every decision and stand by that decision."

Anand further said, "Patience and determination are the true companions in such difficult times. As a true worker of the Bahujan Mission and Movement, I will continue to work with full devotion for the party and the mission and will fight for the rights of my society till my last breath".

"This is an idea, a movement, which cannot be suppressed. Lakhs of Akash Anands are always ready to keep this torch burning and sacrifice everything for it," he added.

His response comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced significant changes in the party leadership on Sunday during a high-level meeting in Lucknow. Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts and appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators to oversee party affairs across the country.

Earlier, too, Mayawati had removed Akash from all the important posts of the party on May 7, 2024, in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, calling him immature. (ANI)