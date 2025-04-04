Against basic spirit of Constitution: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday vehemently opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it "against the basic spirit of the Constitution."

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari pointed out the alleged irregularities in the bill's passage, citing Rule 37, which states that the Rajya Sabha's proceeding time is until 6 pm, but the voting took place at 2.20 am, and the House continued until 4 am.

The Congress MP deemed this "illegal" and claimed that the Supreme Court would declare the bill unconstitutional.

"This is against the basic spirit of the Constitution. According to Rule 37, the time of the House in Rajya Sabha is until 6 PM, and it has not been extended. An 8-hour discussion was supposed to take place, starting at 1 PM and ending at 9 PM, but voting happened at 2:20 AM, and the House continued until 4 AM. This is all illegal... When this goes to the Supreme Court, it will be declared unconstitutional. We will fight this battle, and many organisations will do the same..." Tiwari said.

Earlier today, Congress MP and party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh announced that the party will soon challenge the "constitutionality" of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court after it was passed in the Parliament in the early hours of Friday.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Congress leader outlined the party's ongoing legal actions, stating that the party was already challenging several laws in the Supreme Court, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019, amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005, and amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024). Additionally, the party is intervening in the court to uphold the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

"The INC's challenge of the CAA, 2019, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024," Ramesh said.

He further expressed confidence in the party's legal challenges, asserting that Congress will continue to resist any actions by the Modi government that it views as assaults on the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

"We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Government on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," the Congress leader said.

Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed."

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)