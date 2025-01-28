Action Demanded Against Kejriwal's 'Poisoned Water' Remark, Says Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi: The Congress candidate of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday wrote to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding immediate action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi for their controversial statements about Delhi's water supply.

In the letter, Dikshit condemned Kejriwal's recent claims that the water supply to Delhi had been "poisoned" and accused the Haryana government of planning a "genocide" against Delhi residents.

"I am writing to you for strict and immediate action against Arvind Kejriwal who made shocking and irresponsible statements to the press yesterday alleging that Delhi's water supply had been 'poisoned' and that the neighbouring state's government had planned a 'genocide' against the people of Delhi," Dikshit wrote.

He also slammed the timing of Kejriwal's remarks during the ongoing election campaign. "While election campaigning is on, issues must be raised before the people but statements that lead to panic public disorder and blame a Government of genocide cannot be allowed without adequate proof," Dikshit said.

Dikshit further accused CM Atishi of supporting these baseless claims, escalating the situation."Atishi Marlena has also supported the statements of her party leader saying that poisoning is a reference to the PPM count in the waters of the Yamuna," Dikshit noted.

He questioned the credibility of these allegations, asking, "Has the PPM count in the Yamuna exceeded the applicable limit for the first time?"

Dikshit also criticised Kejriwal and his associates for failing to address water quality issues over the last decade. "Arvind Kejriwal and his associates have not done anything to address the issues of water quality for the last 10 years and they now seek to blame others for their failure for the sake of electoral gain."

Underlining the severity of Kejriwal's accusations, Dikshit stated,"The allegation made by Arvind Kejriwal is that 'zeher milaya gaya hai'. He is not talking about pollution and contamination. He is talking about a deliberate act of poisoning."

He warned of the harm caused by spreading such fear, stating, "Who knows how many poor people are forced to buy bottled water for consumption today because they have heard their Chief Minister and former Chief Minister make the allegation that the water being supplied to them is being poisoned."

Dikshit also highlighted the Delhi Jal Board's dismissal of these allegations, stressing that their rejection should settle the matter. "It is pertinent to mention here that the allegations have been categorically dismissed by the Delhi Jal Board," he added.

The Congress leader then called for immediate action and a high-level inquiry, stating, "My request is that a high-level inquiry may immediately be ordered to see whether the serious allegations of public genocide by Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena against Haryana Government are true or not."

He further demanded that action be taken if the allegations were found false: "If not, then appropriate criminal case should be instituted against Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena for public cheating, spreading disaffection against the State and deliberate and in full knowledge of his/her lies, making public statements in order to make political gains."

Dikshit concluded by stressing the need to protect Delhi's residents from false information. "Immediate action is necessary for two reasons: to protect the people of Delhi from such lies and to prevent individuals like Arvind Kejriwal and Smt. Atishi Marlena from deceiving and misleading the public." (ANI)