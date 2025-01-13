Abhishek Dutt Criticizes AAP, BJP Over Demolition Notices and Neglect of Delhi's Rajiv Camp

New Delhi: Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency Abhishek Dutt on Monday criticized AAP and BJP for neglecting residents of Delhi's Rajiv Camp, claiming over 10,000 houses were demolished.

Dutt alleged that despite residents approaching AAP and BJP for help, they were left to fend for themselves.

Highlighting the Delhi High Court's intervention to provide protection, he urged residents not to trust the "fake promises" of leaders.

He further accused AAP leaders of extravagance, living in a Rs 150 crore residence, using luxury cars, and receiving funds for camp welfare, while sanitation conditions remain poor.

"More than 10,000 houses were bulldozed in front of AAP and BJP leaders and no one stood up for the poor who lost their everything. Even residents of Rajiv Camp were served with demolition notices. They went to AAP and BJP for help but in vain. We sent them to court and the Delhi HC provided them protection... I want to tell the residents of the camp to not believe in their fake promises. They live in a Rs 150 crore 'Sheesh Mahal', move around in Rs 1 crore cars, receive Rs 3 lakhs as salary, and receive Rs 15 lakhs every year for the betterment of the camp. But the sanitary conditions of the camp speak a different story," he said.

Abhishek Dutt claimed that the "work" of the current government is only reflected on paper rather than in reality. He alleged that Kejriwal falsely claimed credit for expanding the Delhi Metro, stating that most of the metro lines were commissioned during Sheila Dikshit's tenure.

"Work is done only on paper... Along with the nomination filing, AAP should present a report card of 11 years of its governance... Arvind Kejriwal lied that he expanded the metro in Delhi. It was done by Sheila Dikshit. He only added another 20 km to the metro network..," he said.

The Congress leader called for transparency on various fronts, asking for details on the number of hospitals in Delhi in 2013, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

He highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Delhi's slums and resettlement colonies, where residents face issues such as a lack of clean drinking water, overflowing sewage, non-functional public toilets, and garbage accumulation. (ANI)