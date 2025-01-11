Abhishek Dutt Challenges Arvind Kejriwal: Questions AAP-BJP Alliance Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency Abhishek Dutt targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to clear the air on the chief ministerial face of the AAP for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

The Congress candidate stated that development is at the heart of the Delhi assembly polls.

"... Why does Arvind Kejriwal not formalise his alliance with BJP?... Who is that person in the BJP who tells Chief Minister Atishi that temples are going to be demolished and she makes insensitive statements?... Who are these people from BJP who are associated with AAP and are distracting Delhi from the main issues? The direct issue of Delhi is 'development'... They (AAP) have turned a green Delhi into a polluted Delhi, a liquor-filled Delhi...," Dutt told ANI, in response to a query regarding AAP suggesting that BJP's CM face will be Ramesh Bidhuri.

"Arvind Kejriwal will have to clarify his CM face and tell which sources are there in BJP whose strings are connected to him...," he said.

A day earlier, AAP leader and Delhi CM Atishi citing "credible sources" said that they have got to know that BJP will be declaring Ramesh Bidhuri, the person who hurls the 'most abuses' as their CM candidate.

"Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who is its CM face. The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM. But they are asking who will be BJP's CM face. BJP's Core Committee meeting is underway and this evening (Friday) they will hold their parliamentary board meeting. Through credible sources, we have found that the 'Galli-Galoch' party has decided that its CM face will be the one leader who hurls the most abuses, which is Ramesh Bidhuri. He is getting rewarded for hurling abuses against me, my family and Priyanka Gandhi," Atishi told reporters.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)