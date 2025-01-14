AAP's Sushil Gupta Predicts Congress Will Draw a Blank Again in Delhi Assembly Polls, Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

New Delhi: Haryana Aam Aadmi Party President Sushil Gupta on Tuesday criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Congress has failed to win a single seat in Delhi in the last 10 years and will meet the same fate again. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of hurling abuses at Arvind Kejriwal like the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Rahul Gandhi has not been able to win a single seat in Delhi for past 10 years and this time as well he won't be able to win any. BJP does not reveal its agenda and only hurls abuses at Arvind Kejriwal, and this is exactly what Rahul Gandhi did throughout his Delhi rally."

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, in a public address at Seelampur, Delhi, criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

The former Congress President asked what Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had done to combat inflation and help the poor.

"I wish to ask is the inflation increasing or decreasing? What did Kejriwal and PM Modi say on inflation? They said they would reduce inflation. Has it been reduced? Poor are becoming poorer and the rich are becoming richer," Gandhi said.

He further said, "There are 100 to 150 billionaires who are controlling the country. They get all the privileges. Have you ever seen PM Modi speaking about Adani and Ambani? Has Kejriwal ever said anything about Adani?"

In response to this, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader's fight is to save his party, whereas the former Delhi Chief Minister's fight is to "save the country."

Kejriwal, while claiming that Rahul Gandhi "abused him a lot" added that he does not want to reply to his comments.

"Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," said the post by Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)