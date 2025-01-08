AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Challenges BJP: 'Public Should See Both PM and CM Residences

New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders got into a stand-off with police amid a row over the Chief Minister's residence, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "running away" from the claims of extravagant amenities being present at the bungalow, saying that public should see the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

"We should also search for these things in the Prime Minister's residence. BJP says that the CM's residence was built for Rs 33 Crores. It is also being said that PM house is being built for Rs 2700 Crores. We will see both the CM residence and the PM house. Let the public see both," Bharadwaj told reporters.

He said that the BJP wanted people to see the CM's residence as they were sending new photos and videos every day. The BJP is running away now that media persons are here, the AAP leader added.

"BJP used to send new videos and photos every day. Today, we came here with all the media persons. Now, the BJP is running away. A three-layer barricading has been put up. They have also put up water cannons and deployed Additional DCP here. This has been turned into a border so that the media can't go in. Show us where are the swimming pool, bar, and golden toilets," Bharadwaj said.

The minister further said that the public should also see the Prime Minister's residence since the BJP wants people to vote on the basis of residence. He said that the BJP was "trembling" since they agreed to show Delhi CM's residence.

"We wanted to contest elections on issues related to water, and electricity. But the BJP wants people to vote on the basis of 'aawas-niwas'. We have come here to show the same, but the BJP is trembling," Bharadwaj said.

His reaction comes after AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh on Wednesday had a stand-off with the police personnel deployed outside the Delhi CM's bungalow. The AAP leaders had marched to the Delhi CM's residence earlier today to refute the claims made by the BJP.

Labelling the CM's bungalow as 'Sheesh Mahal', the BJP had claimed that the Chief Minister's residence had swimming pools and a golden commode.

As this happened, Bharadwaj and Singh sat on a 'dharna' outside the CM's residence after being denied entry by the police. They also got into heated arguments with the police personnel deployed outside the bungalow.

Earlier, Bharadwaj had accused the BJP of drifting apart from the issue, saying they fear that they will have to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence as well since both the CM and PM's residences have been constructed with taxpayers' money.

Even as the AAP leadership and Delhi Police were in a stand-off, the BJP's Delhi unit posted a video claiming that it was the residence of the Delhi CM.

"The dirty secrets of corrupt and useless Kejriwal's glass palace are now in front of the public. The people of Delhi have recognized this great fraud. The public has understood that this impostor who came as a common man is just a playboy who enjoys the pleasures of power," the Delhi BJP said on X. (ANI)