AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Haryana Industries for Yamuna Pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP candidate from Greater Kailash Assembly seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has held industrial units in Haryana responsible for discharging untreated effluents into the Yamuna River, calling it a criminal act.

"Being the Urban Development Minister, I am saying this with full responsibility, there are hundreds of industrial units in Sonipat and Panipat in Haryana. And the law says that the effluent that comes out of them is poisonous. If you are putting it in Yamuna without treating it, it is a crime," Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj also addressed the Election Commission, questioning the origin of ammonia in the river. "I want to ask the Election Commission. They consider themselves to be very intelligent people. Mr. Rajiv (Rajiv Kumar), tell me where this ammonia is coming from. Is Arvind Kejriwal making it in some factory? Or does the river make ammonia on its own?"

Earlier on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for supporting the BJP-led Haryana government over Arvind Kejriwal's 'Yamuna poisoning' remark saying that he should prioritize the welfare of the people instead of supporting the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "Instead of becoming a stooge of the BJP, the LG must take care of the people since he holds a constitutional post and responsibility. The level of ammonia in Yamuna has increased 700 times more than the permissible limit and it cannot happen automatically. This has been done. Instead of questioning the Haryana Government, the LG is standing in support of the BJP-led Haryana government. This is shameful."

Her remarks came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and expressed his objection to Arvind Kejriwal's 'Yamuna poisoning' remark.

"An attempt to provoke the public by making false, misleading and factless allegations like poisoning and genocide on another state government on a sensitive issue like drinking water is a threat not only to the states but also to national peace and security. I hope that as an educated, enlightened and sensitive woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, you will rise above petty interests and will not say such misleading, dangerous and baseless things in the interest of public welfare and peace and will also advise your leader not to do so." reads the letter. (ANI)