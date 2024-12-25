AAP's Sanjay Singh Labels BJP as "Bharatiya Jootha Party," Accuses Them of Spreading Lies

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid chaos over a public notice issued by the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department, labelling it as "Bharatiya Jootha Party" and accusing it of spreading falsehood.

He said that action will be taken against officers who were pressured by the BJP to release the public notice rejecting the existence of Mahila Samman Yojana announced by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. People will not believe the lies spread by the BJP, Singh said.

He further said that Kejriwal fulfilled the promises while he was the Chief Minister of Delhi, but the BJP has not been able to do so. BJP failed to bring back black money or provide two crore jobs, Singh alleged.

"BJP has gone mad. Their brains have stopped working. Action will be taken against officers who were pressured by the BJP to release this public notice. Kejriwal, as the Chief Minister, gave free electricity, water, education, and healthcare...these schemes (Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana) will also be implemented. It is not only a promise but a guarantee. We will fulfil it. On the other hand, there is the Bharatiya Jootha Party that promised to bring back black money, provide two crore jobs, and give 15 lakhs...they did nothing. They have destroyed the country. Nobody is going to believe the Bharatiya Jootha Party. They can spread lies," Singh told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP, further said that these schemes were guarantees given by Kejriwal that will be implemented after AAP wins the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

"Why is there so much hatred against elderly people and women? Kejriwal is one of those Chief Ministers who worked more than he promised. This is Kejriwal's guarantee that after winning elections, senior citizens above the age of 60 will receive free treatment in private and government hospitals. Rs 2,100 will be given to women," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of misleading the public and committing "digital fraud."

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal is leading the people of Delhi towards digital fraud. There is an AAP government in Delhi, and their own department is issuing a warning to the public that no such scheme exists. Arvind Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi. This is Atishi vs Arvind Kejriwal." (ANI)