AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes Rahul Gandhi: Congress Arrogance Led to Defeats in Haryana, Maharashtra

New Delhi: After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said on Tuesday that Rahul lied about Kejriwal and it is the arrogance of the Congress party that led to their defeat in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar asserted that the people of Delhi do not like a party that shows arrogance.

"Rahul Gandhi, like the BJP, has lied about Kejriwal and used abusive language. This is the arrogance of the Congress. It is this arrogance that led to their defeat in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. The people of Delhi do not like a party that indulges in abuse and arrogance. They want a party with a clear vision and a forward-looking agenda. Congress is fighting to save its own party, while Kejriwal is fighting to save the country," the AAP leader said.

"The obvious choice for the people of Delhi is AAP," Priyanka Kakkar emphasized.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi, in a public address at Seelampur, Delhi, criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

The former Congress President asked what Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had done to combat inflation and help the poor.

"I wish to ask is the inflation increasing or decreasing? What did Kejriwal and PM Modi say on inflation? They said they would reduce inflation. Has it been reduced? Poor are becoming poorer and the rich are becoming richer," Gandhi said.

He further said, "There are 100 to 150 billionaires who are controlling the country. They get all the privileges. Have you ever seen PM Modi speaking about Adani and Ambani? Has Kejriwal ever said anything about Adani?"

In response to this, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader's fight is to save his party, whereas the former Delhi Chief Minister's fight is to "save the country."

Kejriwal, while claiming that Rahul Gandhi "abused him a lot" added that he does not want to reply to his comments.

"Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," said the post by Kejriwal. (ANI)