AAP's Manish Sisodia Slams BJP Over Ramesh Bidhuri’s Lewd Comments on Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday criticised the BJP over a reported objectionable statement made by BJP candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Ramesh Bidhuri, regarding Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the BJP of encouraging lewd comments about women, particularly women leaders. Sisodia claimed that such behaviour was a reflection of the party's character.

Speaking on the comment made by Bidhuri, who has been fielded against Atishi for the Kalkaji constituency seat, Sisodia said, "This is the character of the BJP; whatever Ramesh Bidhuri says, he would not say it without discussing it with his leaders or on the instructions of senior leaders of his party."

He added that the remarks made by Bidhuri were part of a larger pattern of disrespect towards women in politics and further pointed out that Bidhuri's comments were made during a public event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was appealing to the people of Delhi to vote for his government.

He questioned whether the Prime Minister supported Bidhuri's actions and whether the BJP was endorsing such behaviour in Delhi's political sphere.

"This is the character of the BJP to make lewd comments on women, women CM... Yesterday, from the platform where the Prime Minister was appealing to the people of Delhi to form his government, Ramesh Bidhuri was abusing women, making lewd comments about women. The prime minister should tell whether he agrees with him or not. Is he asking for votes to bring a person like Ramesh Bidhuri forward in Delhi politics?" Sisodia added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ramesh Bidhuri, addressing a public gathering, made comments on CM Atishi's surname and family, saying, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

Reacting to the remarks, Arvind Kejriwal took to the social media platform X and said that BJP leaders have crossed "All limits of shamelessness" and are "abusing" Chief Minister Atishi."

He further asserted that the people of Delhi will not tolerate this and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

"BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this," posted Kejriwal on X.

Bidhuri had earlier sparked another row with 'controversial' remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on X shared a video where Bidhuri stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power.

Bidhuri on Sunday expressed regret over his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid Congress outrage.

Bidhuri later clarified that his comments were made in the context of remarks by Lalu Yadav and emphasised that the Congress party had remained silent when similar statements were made during his tenure as a minister. (ANI)