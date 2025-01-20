AAP 'Unbreakable': Kejriwal Stands Firm Amid Convoy Attack Allegations

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that no other party in the country has faced "conspiracies" and "attacks", claiming that his party was "unbreakable".

Kejriwal shared a link to a film called 'UNBREAKABLE', which has been uploaded on the channel of Youtuber Druv Rathee.

"This film is very emotional for me. It is the story of our struggle over the last two years. No other party in the country would have faced such conspiracies and attacks from the entire system. But difficult times show who we really are. AAP is 'Unbreakable'," Kejriwal said, adding, "Thank you Dhruv, you had the courage to bring this documentary to the world when the whole system was trying to stop it."

The former Delhi Chief Minister said the film tells the story from their perspective.

Meanwhile, a huge ruckus unfolded ater AAP alleged that Kejriwal's convoy was attacked during election campaign on Saturday. Atishi on Sunday alleged that three individuals, including Rohit Tyagi, who has a history of criminal activity, including a theft case in 2011 and an attempt to murder case that carries a punishment of 10 years. Tyagi is also a close associate of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma and has been involved in his campaigning, she alleged.

However, Verma fired back at the AAP over allegations of an attack on Kejriwal's convoy. On Sunday, Verma held a presser, refuting allegations levelled by the AAP that he orchestrated an attack on party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

He alleged that three people from the New Delhi assembly constituency tried to speak to Kejriwal, but were hit by his car when he signalled the driver to keep moving, despite the brakes being applied. The three individuals allegedly gave a statement corroborating this account.

As this happened, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday morning said that his party was contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi on the issue of development, implying that the ruckus between Verma and AAP after Kejriwal got into a car accident was their own to deal with.

"Koi kisi pe pathrav kare ya gaadi chadhaye, ye jaane," Dikshit told ANI.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. (ANI)