AAP Targets BJP's Parvesh Verma: Allegations of Nepotism, Bribery Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday took a jibe at BJP leader Parvesh Verma saying, that the people of Delhi will teach a lesson to him in the upcoming Delhi assembly election. AAP also accused Parvesh Verma of being a product of the same nepotism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP claim to oppose.



In a post on X, AAP said, "The biggest dagaabaaz (traitor) of Delhi. His name is Parvesh Verma. But he is called Delhi's Kalesh Verma, absolutely right, you heard it, Kalesh Verma. The number of his controversies is high due to his bad language and bankrupt mind. To get votes, to lure the women of Delhi, he is openly conspiring to take votes by giving Rs 1100."

"Yes, this person is a defective product of the same nepotism that Modi and BJP pretend to fight against. He is venomous in his words, deceitful in his intentions and hooligan in his actions. This is the same person who abuses Delhi's development man Arvind Kejriwal on the streets," AAP said in a video on X.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that BJP leader and former two-time MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, was "caught distributing money" at his official residence.

"The BJP is distributing money to people by checking their voter cards in the New Delhi assembly constituency, from where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. Today, Parvesh Verma was caught red-handed giving out money at his official residence, which he received as an MP. Women from various slums in the New Delhi assembly constituency were called there and given Rs 1,100 in an envelope," CM Atishi said in a press conference.

BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat, while Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)