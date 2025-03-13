AAP protest at Delhi's ITO against BJP over unfulilled promise of free LPG cylinder

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Thursday held a protest at ITO and put up a banner over BJP's free LPG cylinder promise.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar criticized the BJP, calling it a 'jumla' party for failing to deliver on promises of free cylinders and Rs 2500 to Delhi residents.

"Modi ji had given a guarantee to the people of Delhi, JP Nadda ji, BJP had given a guarantee that women would receive free cylinders by Holi. Today is Choti Holi, Holi has arrived, but the cylinders have not. The people of Delhi are waiting for the free cylinders. In the end, Modi ji's guarantee has turned out to be a 'jumla.' First, they lied to the women, then they lied about the cylinders. BJP is a 'jumla' party. The people of Delhi neither got free cylinders nor Rs 2500. Our protest will continue until the people of Delhi get free cylinders."

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Praveen Kumar criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for failing to deliver on its promise of free gas cylinders on Holi, calling every BJP promise a "jumla".

"It is very sad that the women, who voted for BJP thinking they would get free cylinders, have not received them yet. Holi is tomorrow, but till now people have not received free cylinders, and they still have to pay Rs 1000. Every promise of BJP is turning out to be a 'jumla,' whether it's about giving Rs 2500 to women or providing free cylinders. These two promises have proven to be 'jumlas,'" Kumar said.

On Wednesday, AAP workers held a protest against the BJP's promise of giving free LPG cylinders to women during Holi.

Delhi Assembly Leader of the Opposition Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to deliver on their promises to Delhi's women, including the Rs 2,500 aid and free LPG cylinders.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, " BJP and PM Modi gave several promises to the people of Delhi. The promise of Rs 2500 turned out to be 'Jhumla. ' Women of Delhi were supposed to get free cylinders during Holi. Only 2 days are left for Holi and the women of Delhi are waiting for the free cylinders. In different parts of Delhi, women are protesting with empty cylinders against the BJP and their fake promises."

In its party manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election, the BJP had promised to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. The party also promised to support low-income families by providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from such households. Additionally, the party also promised to give one free cylinder each on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

On March 8, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the BJP-led government in the national capital would fulfil all its promises. Addressing an event on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi CM said that she will work for the welfare and security of women.

"We will work for the welfare and security of women. We will deliver everything that we have promised. We will work to enhance the security of women," CM Gupta said. (ANI)