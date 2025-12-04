AAP preparing to steal Punjab election by misusing police: BJP

Chandigarh: BJP’s Punjab State President Sunil Jakhar alleged on Thursday that the Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to steal the entire election in the state by openly misusing the police.

He said the government machinery is being blatantly misused for this purpose, which is why the BJP had met the Election Commission on Wednesday and demanded videography of these elections.

Jakhar said the audio clip of a tele-meeting of senior police officers, regarding the use of force in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, is proof of the damage being caused to democracy.

Meanwhile, the police have denied any wrongdoing, claiming the video clip is fake. He said that while the state’s “rubber-stamp” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is roaming abroad, former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who openly advocates the policy of “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed”, and his Aam Aadmi Party have decided not only to loot Punjab’s treasury but also to steal votes.

He said the BJP would strongly oppose such coercion in Punjab. The BJP President said the State Election Commission must understand its responsibility and maintain the impartiality of this key institution for the protection of democracy.

He said the audio should be investigated not by a Punjab government agency but by an external and unbiased agency, and officers “planning this murder of democracy must be immediately removed from the election process”.

He also reminded officials, especially police officers, that they are dedicated to the Constitution of this country, not to any individual.

“Therefore, they must not abandon their duties,” he said.

Warning the government, he said that the people of Punjab cannot be suppressed like this. “The plans to hijack the electoral process will not be allowed to succeed.”

He said AAP leaders that there isn’t much time left for the 2027 elections, and in those elections the people of Punjab will make the Aam Aadmi Party face the same fate here that it faced in Delhi.

