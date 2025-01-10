AAP Prepares Major Revelation Against BJP Amid Delhi Election Tensions

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing battle between AAP & BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, the party announced that a big revelation would be made in a press conference against the Gali galoch party'.

In a post on X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said "Today at 11 o'clock Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj will make a big disclosure against the 'Galli galoch party' in a press conference. Do watch it."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the Election Commission over their 'concerns' regarding alleged irregularities in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The party highlighted a significant surge in voter registrations and deletions on the seat while alleging a "voter fraud" taking place at a large scale.

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal said that a total of 5,500 votes were registered in 22 days. He also claimed that out of 89 people who had applied for deletion of 5500 names from the voter list, 18 denied submitting the request.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi targeted the BJP, alleging that it doesn't have any agenda other than hurl abuses at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. She said that the BJP doesn't have a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"This 'galli-galoch' party doesn't have any agenda, narrative or CM face for Delhi. They have only one work: to hurl abuses at Arvind Kejriwal. I think it will be very easy for the people of Delhi to make a decision," Atishi told reporters after inaugurating the AAP election office in the Govindpuri on Thursday.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)