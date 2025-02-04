AAP on Track to Retain Power in Delhi, Predicts Saurabh Bharadwaj Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: AAP candidate from Greater Kailash Assembly seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday predicted that his party is on track to retain power in Delhi Assembly polls for the third time.

He highlighted the distinct choices available to the people of Delhi in the upcoming elections. According to Bharadwaj, the AAP team boasts educated and accomplished individuals, such as Arvind Kejriwal, an IITian, and Manish Sisodia, who has a media background, while pointing out that the BJP team features candidates like Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, and Satish Upadhyay, whom he implied are not suitable to lead Delhi.

Bharadwaj expressed confidence that the people of Delhi will opt for the AAP, which he described as a team of "clean and professional people."

"People of Delhi have two main options, one is the AAP team, which has educated people- Arvind Kejriwal an IITian, Manish Sisodia has a media background... On the other hand, the BJP team has people like Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, and Satish Upadhyay," he said.

Bharadwaj questioned whether the people of Delhi would want to entrust their city to individuals with questionable credentials and emphasized that Delhiites will reject the BJP's alleged "abuse and hooliganism" and instead choose a party that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens.

"Will the people of Delhi want to give Delhi in the hands of people like Ramesh Bidhuri or Parvesh Verma? ...I think the people of Delhi will not choose abuse and hooliganism. They will choose clean and professional people. Delhi will go with the Aam Aadmi Party," said the AAP candidate.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made some serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police claiming their actions are tantamount to supporting hooliganism against AAP and protecting the BJP's wrongdoing.

Kejriwal took to social media to express his outrage, stating that the ECI and Delhi Police are working together to disrupt the electoral process and favour the BJP and claimed that their primary focus is to engage in hooliganism, protect the interests of BJP and distribute liquor and money.

This comes after Delhi Police filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

With the assembly elections in Delhi scheduled for Wednesday, Atishi and Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, where the AAP national convenor predicted that his party was going to secure a win on 55 assembly seats.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)