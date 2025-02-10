AAP MP Sanjay Singh Seeks Rajya Sabha Discussion on Mahakumbh Stampede Tragedy

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday submitted a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the Mahakumbh stampede that occurred in Prayagraj on January 29 resulting in 30 deaths and left 60 more injured.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Singh alleged that the "tragic" disaster was a result of the mismanagement and VIP culture of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Further attacking the UP government, he claimed that the Rs 7,500 crore allocated for arrangements was unequally distributed.

"Mahakumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth, has witnessed its sixth horrific stampede in the past 70 years. This time, the tragic disaster was a result of the mismanagement and VIP culture of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Despite spending over Rs 7,500 crore on arrangements, the unequal distribution of resources was clearly evident," Singh stated.

He pointed out that luxury cottages, private Ganga baths, and a 24/7 control room were set up for VIPs and VVIPs, while ordinary devotees were left struggling amid overcrowded bridges and numerous barriers.

"Eyewitnesses stated that before the stampede, pilgrims pleaded with the police to open additional routes, but their requests were ignored," Singh added.

Raising concerns over the alleged VIP privileges, he said, "The most shocking aspect is that the price of a VIP pass was Rs 55,000 per person. Was this the value of the lives lost? Stampedes have a history at the Kumbh Mela--1840, 1906, 1954 (Allahabad), 1986 (Haridwar), 2003 (Nashik), 2013 (Allahabad Railway Station), and now, in 2025, another tragedy has claimed 30 lives and left over 90 injured."

Questioning the security arrangements at the ongoing Mahakumbh, he stated, "By February 3, more than 340 million devotees had participated in Mahakumbh, yet security arrangements proved inadequate. VIPs received seamless access, while ordinary devotees faced perilous conditions."

Singh urged the Rajya Sabha to suspend proceedings under Rule 267 for an immediate discussion on the matter.

