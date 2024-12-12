AAP MP Sanjay Singh Raises Alarming Crime Concerns in Rajya Sabha, Calls for Immediate Action in Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday gave suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in the national capital.

Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi."

"The fire of the bomb blast in Prashant Vihar had not even cooled down when a school in Rohini received a threatening mail. Meanwhile, the brutal murder of an innocent child in Shalimar Bagh. Bomb threats were received in 44 schools in the capital, which has also adversely affected the reputation of Delhi. Earlier, a businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in Shahdara, which is an indication of the increasing morale of the criminals," he stated.

He further mentioned the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, "The alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra on 30-11-24 not only increased political tension but also exposed the shortcomings of public security Such incidents are happening in the country's capital when the winter session of Parliament is in underway, which raises serious questions on the security arrangements in Delhi," he stated.

Sanjay Singh requested to discuss this serious issue under Rule 267.

Earlier, former CM Arvind Kejriwal criticised the centre for the deteriorating law and order situation citing the firing at a young man in Delhi' Trilokpuri.

"Another morning with heartbreaking news. Bullets are being fired openly. Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order," Kejriwal said.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)