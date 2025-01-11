AAP MP Sanjay Singh Alleges BJP Leaders of Electoral Fraud and Misuse of MP Bungalows

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a press conference on Saturday, accusing Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and other leaders of undermining the Election Commission's reputation by engaging in electoral fraud, including registering false votes.

Singh said, "Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and leaders are playing with the reputation of the Election Commission by throwing dust in its eyes; they are committing electoral scams and frauds."

Singh began his allegations by accusing BJP candidate from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, of occupying an MP bungalow from May to January despite being a former MP.

Singh further alleged that Verma had applied to register 33 votes at the bungalow's address. "The BJP candidate from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, is a former MP, not a sitting MP, yet he has been occupying the MP's bungalow for eight months from May to January. Not only that, he has submitted an application to get 33 votes registered at the address of his bungalow," Singh added.

The AAP MP also accused Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, of submitting an application to register 26 votes at his address, as well as Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan for a similar application to register 26 votes at his address."The second name is Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, he has given an application to get 26 votes made at his address. Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan has given an application for getting 26 votes made at his address..," he said.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Friday, the AAP MP alleged massive corruption by a political party, referring to it as the "'Galli Galoch Party."

He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes.

Singh further stated, "We have received information from sources that leaders of the 'Galli-Galoch' party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9000 and distribute only Rs 1100."

He challenged the party to reveal the truth, asking, "Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality...I ask the 'Galli-Galoch' party to tell the truth before people... People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the 'Galli-Galoch party now..."

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, claiming in a press conference that the local election officer has "surrendered to the BJP" and is aiding in fraudulent activities.

Speaking about the alleged vote fraud, Kejriwal said, "The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP. He is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP... The ECI has assured us that they will not allow all these practices to happen and strict action will be taken... The local DEO and ERO should be suspended."

Kejriwal also highlighted an alarming number of fake applications for the cancellation of votes. "In New Delhi Assembly constituency, from 15 December to 7 January, in 22 days, 5,500 applications have come for cancellation of votes... These applications are fake... A big scam is going on... In the last fifteen days, 13,000 applications have come," he said, stressing that the people listed in these applications denied submitting them. (ANI)