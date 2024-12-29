AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Attempting to Remove Wife's Name from Voter List

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to remove his wife Anita Singh's name from the voter list, not just once but twice.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh. What they have done - the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an application to delete the name of my wife - Anita Singh from the voter list, and not just once but twice - on December 24 and 26."

Earlier today, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of carrying out "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency from December 15 to delete names of voters from the electoral list.

Notably, New Delhi is Kejriwal's constituency, and he has served as the MLA for New Delhi since 2015.

"In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have filed an application for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12% of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

On December 6, Kejriwal accused the BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from the voter lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

"BJP has given application to cut votes in their letterhead. They had already given applications to cut votes of 11,000 people, in the last 1-1.5 months and that process is underway. In applications, it is said that these 11,018 people have either shifted or passed away. Among these 500, 372 were found to be staying there only (at their address). They haven't shifted anywhere. 75 percent of their list is troublesome. When we inquired, a maximum of these voters turned out to be AAP voters. If you get 6% of votes cut from one assembly constituency then what is the point of holding elections?" Kejriwal said.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)