AAP MP Sandeep Pathak Accuses BJP of Poaching Candidates Ahead of Delhi Election Results

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak on Friday said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that several party's leaders had received phone calls regarding BJP's attempt to poach 16 of AAP's candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections results on February 8.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it was a "part of their election management".

"It has been known to the world how BJP operates. This is a part of their election management. This has been said on the basis of truth. Many of our leaders have received phone calls. We have even revealed the phone numbers from which the calls were received.... After voting people focus on the counting of votes but BJP does all this..." Ahlawat said speaking to ANI.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Mukesh Ahlawat added that the party had been receiving calls because of their expected victory in the elections.

"Arvind Ji spoke to us about the preparations for the counting tomorrow. He also said that we should shun any calls made to us. Kejriwal also questioned us that if all exit polls were giving 50 seats to BJP, why were they calling us? We must be winning that is why we are getting the calls. He has asked us to remain alert and said that he was proud of us that we tell everything to him..." Ahlawat further said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA candidate Avadh Ojha said that 10 to 15 MLAs had been approached by the BJP party.

"10 to 15 MLAs have said that they had been approached by BJP..." Ojha said speaking to the media.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh also lashed out at the BJP and said that they were trying to lure AAP's MLA and candidates. He further exuded confidence that AAP would form the government in the national capital with a majority.

"BJP is trying to lure AAP's MLAs and candidates. We have assured Arvind Kejriwal that none of us will sway. We fought the elections strongly and tomorrow AAP will form the government with a majority..." Singh said.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP had called 16 of his party candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.



"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal alleged.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

The votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi. (ANI)