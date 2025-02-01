AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang Demands Special Budget Package for Punjab Farmers

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang said on Saturday that in the last 10 years, the government has done nothing special for the farmers, poor, middle class and youth.

Speaking to ANI, Kang pointed out the rising inflation and stagnant salaries for employees, while calling for a special package to support industries, crop diversification, and Punjab's farmers in the upcoming budget.

"If we look at the record of the last 10 years, nothing special has been done for the farmers, poor, middle class, youth... Inflation has increased but there is no increase in the salary of the employees. We want that a special package should be announced for the industries, crop diversification and farmers of Punjab," the AAP MP said.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema extended greetings to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget presentation.

"I congratulate Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is going to present the budget today. We have given a memorandum to the central government and the finance minister in which we have demanded that a special package should be given to Punjab as it is an agrarian state and we need to diversify (crops)... We have also demanded for the legal guarantee of MSP," he said.

Sitharaman is set to present her record 8th consecutive budget today in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Earlier today, Sitharaman and Unon Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the Union Budget.

President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' to the Union Finance Minister. This is a customary sign of wishing good-luck. During their meeting, the Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President. (ANI)