AAP Leaders Confront Delhi Police Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Allegations at CM's Residence Amid BJP-AAP Row

New Delhi: As the row over the Delhi Chief Minister's residence intensified, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh on Wednesday had a stand-off with the Delhi police personnel deployed outside the bungalow.

The AAP leaders had marched to the Delhi CM's residence earlier today to refute the claims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Labelling the CM's bungalow as 'Sheesh Mahal', the BJP had claimed that the Chief Minister's residence had swimming pools and a golden commode.

Meanwhile, Delhi Ministers Bharadwaj and Singh sat on a 'dharna' outside the CM's residence after being denied entry by the police. They also got into heated arguments with the police personnel deployed outside the bungalow.

"BJP used to send new videos and photos every day. Today, we came here with all the media persons. Now, the BJP is running away. A three-layer barricading has been put up. They have also put up water cannons and deployed Additional DCP here. This has been turned into a border so that the media can't go in. Show us where the swimming pool and bar are...BJP says that the CM's residence was built for Rs 33 Crores. It is also being said that PM house is being built for Rs 2700 Crores. We will see both the CM residence and PM house. Let the public see both, " AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Earlier, Bharadwaj accused the BJP of drifting apart from the issue, saying they fear that they will have to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence as well since both the CM and PM's residences have been constructed with taxpayers' money.

"During COVID, the CM residence and the PM residence, both were constructed using taxpayers' money. Both the residences should be shown to everyone through the media. The BJP claimed there is a swimming pool and a bar in the CM residence, let us find it if that's the case... BJP is backing off now because they think they might have to show the PM's residence too... We are now going to the CM residence," the AAP leader said.

This comes after Sanjay Singh on Tuesday challenged the BJP to visit the CM's residence along with media persons.

Even as the AAP leadership and Delhi Police were in a stand-off, the BJP's Delhi unit posted a video claiming that it was the residence of the Delhi CM.

"The dirty secrets of corrupt and useless Kejriwal's glass palace are now in front of the public. The people of Delhi have recognized this great fraud. The public has understood that this impostor who came as a common man is just a playboy who enjoys the pleasures of power," the Delhi BJP said on X.

"Kejriwal, who came to power by lying and deceiving, had said on entering politics that he will not take a bungalow, but will live in a two-room house. He had distributed affidavits. The same big fraud built a den of loot called Sheeshmahal as soon as he came to power. That too when Delhi, plagued by a pandemic like Corona, was struggling for every breath," the Delhi BJP further said.

The AAP MLAs also plan to march to the PM house as part of their protest against BJP's claims. (ANI)