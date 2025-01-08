AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Challenges Claims of Extravagance at Delhi CM's Residence

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday responded to allegations regarding the Chief Minister's residence, challenging claims of extravagant amenities in a press conference.

Bharadwaj speaking to the media said, "I will try to find out where is the Alishan Swimming Pool, 6 Flagstaff Road. I was told that there are gold commodes in the washroom. I will try to find out where is the golden commode."

He continued to poke fun at the claims, adding, "I was also told that there is a bar in the Chief Minister's residence to drink alcohol. Will try to find that too." Bharadwaj's remarks come amidst rumors of luxury features allegedly present at the Delhi CM's official residence.

In a statement aimed at addressing both the CM and Prime Minister's residences, Bharadwaj remarked, "We will also check the residence of the Prime Minister and check what kind of facilities are being provided at the PM's residence." He sought to clarify that the residences of both leaders are government properties, not personal residences.

Bharadwaj also said, "Let me make these things clear, both the PM's and CM's residences were built during Covid times, both the residences are the government residence and not personal. Both the residences are built by using the taxpayers' money - and hence we think that the BJP won't have any issue with the media's presence in the PM's residence..."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that his only interest left in Delhi is to see the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Speaking to the media in the national capital, CM Himanta said that all the Chief Ministers should be given a chance to see the 'Sheesh Mahal' once.

"I believe that the 'Sheesh Mahal' should be declared a national museum and we should also get a chance to see it once. So that I can see if we can make a replica of the 'Sheesh Mahal' in Assam as well. The only interest I have left in Delhi is the 'Sheesh Mahal'. I went to see the Mohalla clinic once or twice but there is nothing to see. First, I thought it would be a replica of the Taj Mahal. Now I feel that the only thing Kejriwal ji has made in Delhi is the 'Sheesh Mahal' and I have a desire to see it once. I will try to go there once whenever I get a chance. I request all the CMs should be given a chance to see the 'Sheesh Mahal' once," the Assam CM said. (ANI)