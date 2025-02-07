AAP Leader Gopal Rai Confident of 50 Seats in Delhi Polls Ahead of Vote Counting

New Delhi: Ahead of the vote counting for the Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Friday stated that a meeting was held with all AAP MLAs, during which the candidates gave their reports which mentioned that the party would win around 50 seats.

Speaking to the media, Rai expressed confidence that the people of Delhi had given a clear mandate for AAP to form the government.

"Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, a meeting of all AAP MLAs was held today in which all candidates gave their report. As per their reports, AAP will win around 50 seats and there will be a close fight on 6-7 seats. The people of Delhi have given a mandate to AAP to form the government..." Rai said speaking to the media.

He further took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party was trying to run 'Operation Lotus' by creating psychological pressure using exit polls.

"They are trying to run 'Operation Lotus' by creating psychological pressure using exit polls... The way 'Galli Galloch' Party (BJP) is trying to create an atmosphere through exit polls that to show that they will form the government is their desperation and shows the reality.... Our candidates have been getting calls to join BJP and have been getting calls to join BJP.... Arvind Kejriwal has told all the candidates that AAP is going to form the government..." he further stated.

This comes after Kejriwal claimed that the BJP had contacted 16 of its candidates to leave the Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crore to each of them," Kejriwal alleged.

"If the party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," Kejriwal wrote.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

The votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi. (ANI)