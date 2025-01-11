AAP Leader and Ludhiana MLA Gurpreet Gogi Passes Away in Tragic Accident, Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the demise of Ludhiana MLA and AAP leader Gurpreet Gogi, saying that his absence would leave a void and that his legacy of service would always be remembered.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing of Sh. Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Ji, MLA from Ludhiana. A leader who served his people with unwavering dedication and compassion, his absence will leave a void that is hard to fill. May his soul rest in peace."



Kejriwal also offered his condolences to Gogi's grieving family, saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with his grieving family during this difficult time. May they find strength and solace. We stand firmly with his family and the people of Ludhiana in this moment of profound loss. His legacy of service will always be remembered."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi was found dead with bullet injuries late on Sunday night after he accidentally shot himself, a Punjab Police official confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12 am Gogi was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), where he was declared dead.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister Hardip Singh Mundian expressed grief on the demise of Ludhiana MLA and AAP leader Gurpreet Gogi saying, that it was a loss for both the party and himself as Gogi was like an elder brother to him.

Speaking to the media, Mundian said, "We received very unfortunate news of the demise of Gurpreet Gogi. What we know is that it was an accident. It's a loss for the party and me personally. He was like an elder brother."

Punjab Minister Aman Arora also expressed grief over Gogi's demise and offered condolences to his grieving family.

In a post on X, Arora said, "Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of Sh. Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, MLA from Ludhiana. My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace."

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja said, "As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital."

Additionally, the DCP mentioned that the cause of death would be determined once the post-mortem report is received.

"Cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come," the DCP added.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections. (ANI)