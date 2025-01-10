AAP Alleges BJP's Unethical Practices Amid Election Fear: Accusations of Fake Votes and Bribery

New Delhi: AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar assembly seat Durgesh Pathak on Friday, alleged BJP is engaging in unethical behaviour, fearing defeat in elections.

Pathak accused the BJP of creating fake votes, stating that this information has been shared with the Election Commission.

"BJP is losing the elections badly. Fearing that, they are behaving unethically. Each BJP worker is filing a petition to get 2-3 thousand votes deleted... Rs 1100 each are being distributed to people in their homes... Fake votes are being made. We have given all this information to the Election Commission yesterday..," he said.

Earlier today, AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack against the BJP during a press conference.

AAP MP alleged massive corruption by a political party, referring to it as the "'Galli Galoch Party." He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes.

Singh further stated, "We have received information from sources that leaders of the 'Galli-Galoch' party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9000 and distribute only Rs 1100."

He challenged the party to reveal the truth, asking, "Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality...I ask the 'Galli-Galoch' party to tell the truth before people... People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the 'Galli-Galoch party now..."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, claiming in a press conference that the local election officer has "surrendered to the BJP" and is aiding in fraudulent activities.

Speaking about the alleged vote fraud, Kejriwal said, "The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP. He is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP... The ECI has assured us that they will not allow all these practices to happen and strict action will be taken... The local DEO and ERO should be suspended."

Kejriwal also highlighted an alarming number of fake applications for the cancellation of votes. "In New Delhi Assembly constituency, from 15 December to 7 January, in 22 days, 5,500 applications have come for cancellation of votes... These applications are fake... A big scam is going on... In the last fifteen days, 13,000 applications have come," he said, stressing that the people listed in these applications denied submitting them. (ANI)