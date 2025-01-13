AAP Accuses Delhi LG of Changing Shakur Basti Land Use Amid Slum Controversy

New Delhi: Amid a faceoff between Delhi LG VK Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal over a slum, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, citing the meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), claimed that the LG's lie has been caught and he should apologize for it.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling his statement on Shakur Basti "a complete lie."

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has "tendered" the land for the Shakur Basti slum. He accused LG Saxena of "changing the rules".

AAP cited the fourth Technical Committee meeting of the DDA held on December 20, 2024.

The letter included the request regarding the Change of Land use of 4.63 ha of railway land from "Transportation' (Circulation-Rail)' to 'Residential' at Shakurbasti, Zone G.

"After detailed deliberations, the proposal for Change of Land Use as contained in the agenda item was approved subject to the examination of the Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) report for the overall development planned by RLDA on entire railway land in Shakurbasti, Zone G," the letter from the DDA mentioned.

Afterwards, the AAP targeted Delhi LG and said, "LG's lie has been caught. Documents show that the land use of the slum area was changed. LG should apologize for his lie."

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Shakur Basti where he accused the BJP of 'tendering' the land. "Their LG sahab has also changed the rules," Kejriwal said.

"Today Arvind Kejriwal went near the slums of Shakur Basti. The statement he gave there regarding the Shakur Basti is a complete lie. Citing the DDA meeting of 27 December, he said that LG has changed the Land Use of this land (Shakur Basti land). DDA has neither changed the Land Use of this colony nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice. Kejriwal is deliberately telling a blatant lie and misleading the people," Saxena said. (ANI)