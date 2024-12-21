AAP Accused of Supporting Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants: Union MoS Harsh Malhotra Reacts to MCD's Verification Drive

New Delhi: After the Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued an order to verify and identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools, Union MoS Harsh Malhotra on Saturday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is giving patronage to Bangladeshi Migrants just for the sake of votes.

"The BJP has been saying that the leaders of AAP are giving patronage to illegal Bangladeshi migrants just for the sake of a vote bank. Now when the public of Delhi has become aware of it, they are raising this issue," Malhotra told ANI.

According to the MCD order, all the Heads of Schools have been directed to submit the report by December 31. The order has also been issued for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment made by illegal Bangladeshi Migrants.

"Education Department to take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi Migrants while giving admission in Municipal Schools. It is also requested that a proper identification and verification drive may also be undertaken to identify the illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools. All Zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment made by illegal Bangladeshi Migrants," the order said.

"The Public Health Department is requested to take all precautionary measures while doing Birth Registration and issuing birth certificates and shall ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi Migrants are issued certificates. In addition to this, they will also undertakean identification/verification drive to identify the registrants of birth certificates issued to illegal Bangladeshi Migrants," it added.

Meanwhile, in a decisive step to curb the rising number of illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the capital, Delhi Police conducted a comprehensive operation in the E-44 Jhuggis of New Seemapuri on December 12.

Acting under the directives of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who has set a two-month timeline to identify and expel illegal intruders, police teams visited multiple slums, verifying residents' identity documents. (ANI)